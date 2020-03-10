Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Local schools cancel travel, after hours activities, review emergency plans
Four Hawken students asked to self-quarantine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Four Hawken students have been asked to self-quarantine following a trip to the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C. last week.

The children rode the bus with one of the people who tested positive for coronavirus in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health notified the families that any child on the bus should be self-quarantined for 14 days.

The school reports none of the children are exhibiting symptoms.

The school is working with the students to help them finish their course work.

