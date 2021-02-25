Four counties improve on Ohio’s color-coded COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a new color-coded COVID-19 map for the state on Thursday.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines a county’s exposure and spread of coronavirus, and assigns a color. Purple is the most severe, while yellow is the least. It was introduced in July, but the state has been shifting focus to other maps it said are better indicators given the sustained plateau.

For the first time in weeks, there were changes. Holmes, Mercer, Shelby and Williams counties moved from red to orange. Galia, Hocking, Monroe and Vinton counties stayed in the orange level. The remaining 80 counties are still red.

“This shows that case rates for these counties are starting to drop, which is good,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.

