Former President Barack Obama says he’s tested positive for COVID

(WJW) — Former President Barack Obama has reportedly contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter Sunday afternoon, Obama said he’s doing OK, all things considered.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he said in a tweet. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

He also mentioned that now is the time for people to get vaccinated against the virus if they haven’t already, even as case and hospitalization rates continue to go down across the country.

