Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton leaves state government

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is leaving her role in the governor’s office.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Acton will return to the Columbus Foundation, where she worked prior to her appointment as state health director.

“She has assured me she is just a phone call away or a text away and she will be available to continue advising me and our office as we move through this pandemic,” DeWine said.

Acton stepped down as Ohio’s top doctor on June 11. She spent time resting and preparing for lawsuits against the state of Ohio before assuming the position of medical advisor to DeWine.

“Not all heroes wear capes. One wears a white coat,” the governor said during his news conference on COVID-19 on Tuesday. “Dr. Acton, we wish you well, we look forward to continuing to talk with you and see you in the future. Thank you for all the help you have given the state of Ohio.”

He praised her wealth of knowledge and calming bedside manner while helping to make critical decisions in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

