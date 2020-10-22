Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie joins Ohio Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

Christie spent six and a half days in the intensive care unit battling the virus. He described a “freight train of symptoms,” including fever, headache and body aches. He said the experience was frightening.

“I thought I was safe and I was wrong. I got tested every day when I walked into the grounds White House for the four days I was going there for debate prep,” the ex-governor said on Thursday.

Christie, who has asthma, said he mostly communicated with doctors and nurses using a white board from the other side of 2-inch-thick glass.

“I want everyone out there who’s listening to understand this is one of the most unpredictable, random and brutal viruses you’ll ever see,” Christie said.

His message to Ohioans was similar to DeWine’s: wear a mask, keep your distance from others and wash your hands. He said he knows people are tired of the masks.

“I came out of this OK and I’m very fortunate. I still feel some of fatigue, mostly particularly, and my doctors says that could last for quite some time. But I’m alive and I survived, and it very could have gone the other way. And for 220,000 other Americans is has,” Christie said.

“So I just want to urge as many people as I can, don’t let your guard down. I went through it. I made a huge mistake by taking that mask off.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: