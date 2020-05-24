Former county commissioner Jimmy Dimora tested positive for COVID-19, attorney says

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his attorneys.

Phil Kushner, a lawyer representing Dimora, says the 64-year-old revealed he had the coronavirus in a phone conversation.

Kushner and his co-counsel, David Mills, have been writing to Elkton prison officials, the federal prison in Ohio where Dimora is an inmate, urging them to release Dimora to home confinement because he would have greater susceptibility to the virus then the average person.

Attorney General William Barr has indicated that inmates who are at-risk should be considered for home confinement.

Dimora has underlying health issues, including a weakened immune system, according to letters his attorneys sent to Department of Justice officials.

The former commissioner is serving a 28-year prison sentence after being convicted of more than 30 corruption-related charges.

