Forest City Brewery to close after customers refuse to wear masks, social distance and follow rules

CLEVELAND (WJW) Forest City Brewery in Cleveland has announced they will be closing their doors starting Wednesday after customers refused to follow mandated rules during the pandemic.

According to their post, they tried to protect the health of their employees, their customers and their neighborhood for the past two months, but because of what they have been dealing with they are shutting down.

Fortunately, none of our employees have tested positive for the virus, and we are not aware of any customers that have tested positive, but, in light of what we have witnessed the past 2 months, and knowing that many of our neighborhood friends in the bar and restaurant industry have shut down due to infected employees, we can no longer take the risk of allowing the public in the building.“



The owners posted on Facebook they have had a hard time dealing with people who refuse to wear masks, social distance, and follow rules set by the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio.

“We feel that we owe it to the first responders and healthcare professionals that are our loyal customers, neighbors and friends to do everything we can to stop the spread, and keep them from being completely overwhelmed, much like we are witnessing in Florida, Texas, California and most of the southern states.”

The owners plan on trying to find a way to sell growlers and cans from the Forest City Brewery building in the future.