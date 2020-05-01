Foreclosure fears: Many struggling to keep up with bills in wake of coronavirus pandemic

SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO (WJW) — This month marks the start of Ohio’s gradual reopening but for many of those unemployed, it’s another month of bills.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports more than 1 million people in Ohio have filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly Frazier of South Euclid was nearly ready to launch her cafe before the coronavirus pandemic, now she says it’s a struggle to keep up with payments.

“Considering my business isn’t open, I’m pretty much floating on the money that I have. It’s quite a bit of a struggle,” she said.

Frazier provided documents showing she verbally entered into a mortgage forbearance plan with US Bank.

“I paid for March and I’m going to pay for April today and half of May,” she explained.

Forbearance, a pause of reduction of payments doesn’t mean there will never be bills due, according to Lindsey Conrad of Rapid Mortgage Company in Strongsville who warns of foreclosure.

“Folks don’t understand the difference between the forbearance and the forgiveness and they think forbearance equals forgiveness but that’s not the case,” he said.

Frazier says she’s working to pay more than $3,500 dollars.

“That means I would have had to come up with the payments for April, May and June plus June’s payment,” she said.

A US Bank spokesperson says customers are not required to pay a lump sum at the end of a forbearance period and “will be reported as current to credit reporting agencies and no late fees will be charged.”

According to the spokesperson, at the end of the initial six months, customers will be contacted to determine the next steps, including extension of the payment suspension plan, loan modification or repayment plan.

Frazier received a letter in late April regarding her missed payment, stating a late charge was assessed and she was “at risk of adverse information being reported to credit reporting agencies.”

A bank spokesperson says they are working to learn more about the situation.

“I’m not saying don’t pay one bill to pay the other but that’s pretty much what you have to do,” said Frazier.

FOX 8 reached out to area banks to learn their forbearance policy.

According to PNC Bank, customers are allowed to stop residential mortgage payments for up to three months with no late fees, the enactment of the federal CARES act increased that time up to 180 days. However at the end of the program, the total amount will still be due. Customers have different options to pay back the amount.

According to a Chase Bank spokesperson, “It is a misconception that homeowners will be expected to pay a lump sum…for loans owned by Fannie, Freddie or Chase, homeowners can move missed payments to the end of the mortgage term.”

At Dollar Bank, a spokesperson said they grant a six month forbearance of principal and interest payments and the loan will have to be re-instated or modified at the end of forbearance. In addition there is no credit bureau impact if current at the time of forbearance, no late charges and no fees.

Frazier, like many during this unprecedented time, says she is paying what she can as soon as possible.

“If they’re not able to pay their mortgage payments now or pay anything on them now how are they going to be able to pay it in three months from now?” she said.

