Ford teaming up with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators in next 100 days

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJW) — Ford Motor Company is teaming up with GE Healthcare to create ventilators desperately needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the goal is to produce 50,000 machines within 100 days and up to 30,000 a month thereafter as needed.

“The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers,” said Jim Hackett, Ford’s president and CEO. “By producing this ventilator in Michigan, in strong partnership with the UAW, we can help health care workers save lives, and that’s our No. 1 priority.”

Ford and GE Healthcare consulted with medical experts to make sure that specific type of ventilator will be well suited for COVID-19 patients.

“The ventilator is designed for quick setup, making it easy for healthcare workers to use – and can be deployed in an emergency room setting, during special procedures or in an intensive care unit, wherever the patient may be located,” said Ford.

Ford expects to produce 1,500 by the end of April, 12,000 by the end of May and 50,000 by July 4, which would mark their 100 day goal.

“Just as Ford in the last century moved its manufacturing might seamlessly from auto to tank production during World War II, the Ford team is working with GE Healthcare to use its awesome engineering and manufacturing capabilities to voluntarily help this nation solve one of its most pressing problems. We salute that effort and look forward to the first ventilators rolling off the Michigan assembly line in record time – and we’ll be there to salute that milestone,” said White House Defense Production Act Coordinator Peter Navarro.