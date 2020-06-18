Football, other contact sports in Ohio can resume June 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Contact sports in Ohio, including football, basketball and lacrosse, can start practicing on June 22.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement during the state’s coronavirus news conference on Thursday. He called this phase 2.

Contact sports will be able to resume full training schedules and scrimmages as long as they follow proper safety protocols. Those guidelines have not been released. It is up to local sports organizers and high school officials to decided when to proceed, according to Husted.

Skills training for all sports in the state were permitted to resume on May 26. Those protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19 included maintaining social distance; no additional spectators; avoiding physical contact like high fives and huddles; no congregating before or after practice; and coaches, players, and guardians performing a symptom check before going to training.