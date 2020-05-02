Food For Families holding drive-thru pantry, supplying meals to those in need

**Watch footage from last week’s pantry in the video above**

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Three local women have teamed up again to bring another drive-thru food pantry to the community Saturday morning.

Daughters with Degrees Home Care and Keller Williams’ Agent Jane Vitou are holding their second “Food For Families” pantry on May 2.

Anyone in need of food is invited to stop by St. Christopher Church in Rocky River from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located at 20141 Detroit Road. Attendees are asked to enter on Detroit Road and exit the church on Northview Road.

Jane Vitou, Ellen Minerd and Eileen McGunagle started the drive-thru food pantry to help community members impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. They created a GoFundMe account hoping to raise $5,000 to fund the pantry; they received more than $12,000 in donations online alone. They also received donation matches from community partners.

Last week, the women told FOX 8’s Alex Stokes they had raised more than $17,000 in total and were able to donate over 1,000 bags of non-perishable food items to families in need.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account.

