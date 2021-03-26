Florida threatens to sue federal government over pandemic cruise ban

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in Miami. Florida is threatening to sue the federal government if it doesn’t lift its pandemic ban on cruise lines using U.S. ports. Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Friday, March 26, 2021, that the state is being harmed economically by the industry’s U.S. shutdown. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WJW) — Florida is threatening to sue the federal government if it doesn’t lift its pandemic ban on cruise lines using U.S. ports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Friday that the state is being harmed economically by the industry’s U.S. shutdown.

“Floridians who rely on our cruise industry to provide for themselves and their families cannot wait until November 1 to get back to work,” DeSantis said on Twitter. “The federal government should lift the lockdown and allow cruises to sail immediately.”

Florida leaders also argued that cruises are being operated safely around the globe with restrictions and protocols and no new coronavirus outbreaks have been tied to a ship.

Had a great meeting about resuming cruises — @CDCgov should rescind its destructive no-sail order. pic.twitter.com/mIV8R6vhpu — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 26, 2021

The state’s threat comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed it will not be lifting its conditional sail order early. The order is slated to last through November 1, 2021.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) published a letter Wednesday calling on the CDC to allow for the planning of a phased resumption of cruise operations from U.S. ports by the beginning of July. The CLIA said that timeframe is in line with President Joe Biden’s forecast for when the country will be “closer to normal.”

The CDC shut down the industry a year ago after several outbreaks early in the pandemic were tied to cruise ships. The organization did not respond to an email seeking comment.