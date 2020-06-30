Florida school district to install protective screens between student desks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the largest school boards in Florida unanimously approved the use of transparent protective barriers between student desks for this upcoming school year.

The Duval County School Board says elementary schools will be the first priority in this initiative to keep students safe from coronavirus, according to First Coast News in Jacksonville.

The district reportedly estimates a total cost of $4,000,000 to install the screens throughout county schools.

Other protective measures include moving desks 6-feet apart where possible and incorporating online teaching.

Year 6 teacher Jane Cooper uses a 2 meter length of ruler and pipe to check seat spacings in her classroom as measures are taken to prevent the transmission of coronavirus before the possible reopening of Lostock Hall Primary school in Poynton near Manchester, England, Wednesday May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The school district says the screens fall in line with the CDC’s considerations for schools, which recommends the installation of barriers “such as sneeze guards and partitions, particularly in areas where it is difficult for individuals to remain at least 6 feet apart.”

The CDC also recommends physical guides, such as tape on floors or sidewalks to keep lines of students at least 6 feet apart.

According to Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, the barriers are “adding a puzzle piece to create a safer environment for students and employees.”

