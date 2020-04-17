Florida reopens beaches as New York requires all residents to wear masks

(WJW) – The response to the coronavirus pandemic is certainly not a one size fits all, but the differences from state to state can really add to the confusion about the appropriate next steps.

Starting at 8 p.m. in New York, every resident over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask in public.

“We want to see fewer people die and I am asking New Yorkers to wear a mask not just to protect yourself but to protect other people from you,” says Gov. Cuomo.

In Florida, some beaches will begin reopening Friday.

Many are opening with limited hours, with guidelines to maintain social distancing to use the beach.

The mayor of Jacksonville says it’s the beginning of “a pathway back to normal life.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says things will begin to reopen May 1 when the Stay-at-Home order expires but didn’t offer any details.