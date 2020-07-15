Florida passes 300,000 total coronavirus cases as Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopen

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Florida (WJW/AP) – Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The state has now passed 300,000 total infections.

Walt Disney World reopened over the weekend.

Wednesday, Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopened to guests as well.

Florida has the second-highest death rate in the United States, with 4,626 deaths.

New York has 32,092 deaths.

Disney, which operates Epcot and Hollywood Studios, says its enhanced safety protocols like hand sanitizer, mandatory masks, and social distancing are enough to keep people safe.

W3Schools

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral