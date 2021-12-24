Flight canceled? Cleveland Hopkins Airport urges travelers to check site, call ahead before arriving for your trip

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport says it’s best to check the status of your flight before arriving at the airport since two major airlines canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve.

United Airlines says it canceled about 120 flights due to COVID-19 cases impacting staffing.

The airport says it doesn’t have any specific numbers of how many cancelations there are currently, but you can check here to see the status of all flights in real time.

The airport issues this warning to any travelers about the possible situation where there is an influx of flight cancellations:

“Our message to anyone who has a scheduled flight today is to contact the airline their flight is with to find out the status of their flight before they come to the airport.”