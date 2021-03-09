Flags in Ohio at half-staff for COVID-19 anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that flags would fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 9, to mark the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

On March 9, 2020, three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cuyahoga County.

As of March 9, 2021, there have been 979,725 coronavirus cases in the state.

More than 50-thousand people have required hospitalization.

17,502 families have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset.

To recognize the one-year anniversary of the first recorded #COVID19 case in Ohio, I have ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on March 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/W7hUREEPJn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

Franklin and Cuyahoga have had the most cases of any counties in the state.

Franklin County has maintained the most cases.

Cuyahoga County has seen the most deaths from COVID-19.

More than 93% of deaths in Ohio have been people over the age of 60.

People over the age of 50 will be able to sign up for the vaccine starting Thursday.

Monday, the state announced it had completed a website that would allow people who were in categories who were qualified to receive the vaccine to register for an appointment, as opposed to signing up with individual pharmacies.