Flags in Cuyahoga County ordered at half-staff for COVID-19 deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish ordered flags at county facilities e lowered to half-staff in memorial of those who died from coronavirus.

So far, 25 people have died from the virus in the county and 324 in the state of Ohio.

“I feel an incredible sadness for the families that have lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 virus,” Budish said, in a news release on Tuesday. “I signed this executive order to signify a remembrance of the lives lost—you are in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”