Five Elyria firefighters test positive for coronavirus this week

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria fire chief tells FOX 8 five fighters in Elyria tested positive for coronavirus this week.

There are 61 firefighters on the roster who operate three fire stations.

The shortage caused one fire station to close for about six hours on Thursday.

Fire Chief Carl Mack tells FOX 8 the closure was necessary to evaluate each employee to determine their exposure level.

Chief Mack says they feel comfortable with their situation after discussing it with the Lorain County Health Department and the medical director at University Hospitals.

He says all firefighters will continue to be monitored for possible COVID-19 symptoms over the next two weeks.

