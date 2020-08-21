FirstEnergy shutoffs can resume starting Sept. 15

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– While utility shutoffs in Ohio were suspended during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, FirstEnergy can resume those operations as soon as Sept. 15.

The power company, which includes Ohio Edison, the Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison, is urging residents to take advantage of assistance programs and payment plans.

“Our goal is to avoid as many unpleasant ‘catch-up’ bills as we can before shutoffs continue, so we are encouraging all customers to explore the assistance options available to them now, before it’s too late and their options narrow,” FirstEnergy said in a news release.

Customers may be eligible for one of the following programs:

Percentage of Income Payment Plan: This program allows customers to pay a percentage of their income instead of their actual bill amount. To apply, contact Ohio Development Service Agency at 800-282-0880 or visit the Ohio Development Service Agency’s Website.

Ohio Fuel Fund: Provides grants of up to $300 to assist qualified customers with electric bills. This program is only available to CEI customers. To schedule an appointment call 216-350-8008.

Home Energy Assistance Program: Provides cash grants for home heating and cooling emergencies to qualified customers. Summer crisis assistance is available through Sept. 30. To apply, contact the Ohio Development Service Agency at 800-282-0880 or visit the Ohio Development Service Agency’s Website.

Emergency Hardship Funds: Helps customers who have experienced a financial hardship either to pay an overdue bill or to reconnect service. To apply: CEI customers can call 216-861-8185; TE customers can call 419-241-3549; and OE customers can visit the REACH Agencies list.

211: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 211, visit www.211oh.org or text your ZIP code to 898211.

