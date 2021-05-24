First Vax-a-Million winners will be drawn Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The first Vax-a-Million drawing takes place Monday.

Ohioans who have been vaccinated and registered are in the mix for $1 million or a full ride to college for kids ages 12 to 17.

The first names will be drawn Monday but won’t be announced until Wednesday evening.

You can see the announcement May 26 on FOX 8 at 7:29 p.m.

The time in between the drawing and the announcement will be for vetting to make sure the winners who are drawn meet all the criteria.

People had to be registered by 11:59 p.m. Sunday and have at least one vaccine to participate in this week’s drawing.

One entry is good for all 5 drawings.

The winners will be drawn every Monday and announced every Wednesday for the next 5 weeks.

The Ohio Department of Health reports vaccinations increased 33% following the announcement of the program.

5.1 million people in Ohio have received at least one vaccine, according to information from ODH.

If you didn’t opt-in for the first drawing, you can still enter ahead of the other drawings.

You can enter online or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Click here to sign up to get vaccinated in Ohio.