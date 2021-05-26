Ohio Vax-a-Million: Here’s who won the first vaccine lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The first lucky winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery were announced Wednesday night.

The winner of the full-ride college scholarship drawing is Joseph Costello of Englewood

The winner of the $1 million drawing is Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton.

Congratulations to the pair of them!

The Vax-a-Million lottery was set up in an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, enticing all children and adults who are eligible with either $1 million or full-ride college scholarships.

There are four more opportunities for Ohioans to win one of the drawings:

People can sign up at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.