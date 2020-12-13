First UPS plane lands with doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed throughout country

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WJW) — The transportation rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines has begun, following FDA approval yesterday. Today, vaccines have officially landed at UPS’s Worldport air hub at the Louisville International Airport.

Brought to Kentucky from storage sites in Michigan and Wisconsin, the vaccines are soon to be transported to select clinics, hospitals and other types of medical sites throughout the country. Healthcare workers are set to receive the vaccines first.

“Vaccine distribution is a key part of moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, said in a statement. “We have dedicated and hardworking people around the world who have been trained to store, handle, transport and deliver vaccines. We’re pleased to support our healthcare partners with smart, efficient logistics for these vaccines that will protect communities and save lives.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: