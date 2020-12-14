First round of COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Cleveland Tuesday, as hospitals prepare

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations is expected to arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Today, vaccines left a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Michigan, heading out to the United Parcel Service and FedEx hubs. They’ll then go out to the 636 locations nationwide, including Metrohealth Medical Centers and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

“We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders of the vaccine,” said General Gustave Perna, the Chief Operating Officer for “Operation Warp Speed.”

Both local hospitals fine tuned their plans on Sunday. They’d prepared in advance for delivery of the delicate vaccines, having already established secured vaccination centers and “refrigerator farms” to be able to properly store the first doses after they arrive.

“Once that product comes in, we have to put it into the ultra-cold freezers as soon as possible, and that’s actually the easy part, because what happens later is we have to go ahead and pull the product to send it to our inoculation locations,” said Jeffrey Rosner in an interview provided by the Cleveland Clinic.

Rosner explained that once a refrigerator door is open, they have three minutes to remove what is needed before the door has to be shut and cannot be re-opened for another two hours.

Each administration location was supplied in advance with needles, syringes, dilutant and other supplies needed for the administration of the vaccine.

About 9,700 doses are expected to arrive in Ohio on Tuesday for distribution to hospitals. Thousands more are being distributed to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies for distribution in congregate living facilities, including assisted care living homes, nursing homes and veterans’ homes.

The hospitals are expected to follow CDC recommendations and deliver their first doses to healthcare workers not long after they are delivered.

“Cleveland Clinic, like most other healthcare institutions, has developed a process to prioritize the vaccination of healthcare workers, and the importance of that is that keeps a healthcare worker population healthy to take care of other people who become ill. When it’s my turn in line, I will take it,” said Dr. Daniel Culver of the Cleveland Clinic, speaking with Fox 8 News on Saturday.

“As you know, Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth were chosen as one of the 10 pre-positioned sites in Ohio, based on cold storage and operational aspects, and soon as the vaccine comes in,” Culver said. “Both institutions have a plan to very quickly roll out distribution to our employees, again to try to preserve healthy workers so that the rest of the pandemic can be dealt with OK.”

Perna says the first round of vaccines will be followed by additional rounds weekly, with the manufacturer filling orders by distributors and shipping them where they are needed.

Ohio could have more than 400,000 doses delivered to the state by the end of December, a good start but far fewer than are needed to be able to vaccinate the public at large.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be bolstered by additional doses from the manufacturer Moderna, which could get emergency use approval of its vaccine before the end of the month.

This week’s distribution is an important first step in what will need to be a sustained and very carefully executed distribution in the weeks and months to come.

“Because of the sheer energy, the whole of America approach, I am absolutely 100% confident that we are going to distribute safely this precious commodity; this vaccine needed to defeat the enemy, COVID,” said Perna.

