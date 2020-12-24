First responders parade by Cleveland hospitals for young patients

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Police and firefighters paraded past several Northeast Ohio hospitals Wednesday night as part of Operation Santa’s Sleigh.

While the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of holiday events for hospitals’ youngest patients, these first responders hope to spread a little cheer.

The caravan traveled past the Cleveland Clinic, the Ronald McDonald House, the Cleveland VA Medical Center, University Hospital’s Lerner Tower & Seidman Caner Hospital, and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

A similar parade went by Akron Children’s Hospital.

