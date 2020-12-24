‘What a gift today!’: First responders in Cleveland receive coronavirus vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Christmas Eve 2020 is an historic day in Cleveland.

Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Cavillo became the first first responder in the City to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“We are the frontline of the City of Cleveland, the guardians that protect the City of Cleveland, and what a gift today!” Chief Cavillo said before getting the shot.

“Didn’t feel a thing,” he said after receiving it.

“What a Merry Christmas Eve here!” Chief Cavillo said.

EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton was the second person to receive it.

Firefighters, EMS workers, EMTS who choose to receive the vaccine will receive it today and over the next six days.

They will receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Unlike Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine doesn’t need ultra-cold storage. It can be kept in a regular refrigerator.

There are about 1200 people in the first group in Cleveland.

Their vaccines will be administered by trained Cleveland Department of Health employees.

The first responders will then assist with vaccinations for the general public.