First responders get COVID-19 vaccines at Shaker Heights fire station

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)—Coronavirus vaccines are now making their way to first responders in Ohio.

On Monday, about 400 firefighters and EMS workers received vaccinations at a Shaker Heights fire station. They were administered by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Board of health officials said they plan to continue giving first responders the vaccine at locations in Independence and Westlake over the coming days.

“They provided a lot of solid guidance from the beginning,” said Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney of their relationship with the board of health.

Sweeney estimated about 450 firefighters in Cuyahoga County have had COVID-19, with some still recovering.

“We’re anxious to be able to quell that a little bit and this (the vaccine) is a significant step,” Sweeney said. “It’s been difficult to work in these conditions. They are worried about going out into the field, possibly getting COVID and bringing it home to their families.”

The event on Monday is part of the Ohio Department of Health’s latest phase to distribute the COVID-19 to health care workers and those most at risk to the virus.

