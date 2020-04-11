First responder encourages community to pay it forward to those most in need

File photo of an ambulance staff member emerging from the back of an ambulance with his emergency backpack , and vital signs monitor. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A first responder and Northeast Ohio native is encouraging community members to spread kindness to those most in need as we battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The nurse and paramedic, who has asked to remain anonymous, says he and other frontline workers have received an outpour of support from the community since the health crisis began.

Citizens have offered their colleagues free coffee, pizza and other kind gestures as gratitude for their service.

While they are immensely appreciative of these actions, he says they are encouraging all Americans to instead pay it forward to other community members.

“As much as I greatly appreciate the gesture please, please, please, offer a free cup of coffee or pizza to the families, who are struggling to feed their children, the older generation, self-employed, anyone else suffering financially from COVID-19 measures,” he said.

The frontline worker says he knows this pandemic has impacted so many people and challenges all those who can to help others in their communities.