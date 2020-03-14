First ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus reported in Tuscarawas County, officials say

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Tuscarawas County health officials announced on Saturday that they are dealing with their first “presumptive positive” test result for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the 38-year-old man is said to be recovering well. He has not traveled outside of Ohio and had no known exposure to the virus.

“We will not be releasing any demographic information relating to this new case. We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness and will contact anyone who needs to know or take action,” said Health Commissioner Katie Seward.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department has teamed up with local hospitals and healthcare providers to devise a prevention plan for the county.

“The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise. We have been planning and preparing to respond to cases when they occur. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our investigation is on-going. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill, identify close contacts and monitor for illness,” said Seward.

Health officials remind residents to recognize any possible symptoms, which may include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms typically appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.