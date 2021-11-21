First Ohio Vax-2-School deadline to enter ends before midnight

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Tonight before midnight is the first deadline for Ohioans aged 5-25, or their parents or guardians, to enter to win $2 million in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School program.

If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received you’re first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Prizes include 150 – $10,000 scholarships; and five- $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Tonight’s deadline is the first of a series of deadlines:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

Winners will be announced Nov. 29 – Dec. 3.