First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

WASHINGTON (AP/WJW) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus but had no symptoms and has since tested negative.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

To all who have reached out – thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a White House article, the first lady said, “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?” My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

Melania Trump said her son has since tested negative, and so has she. She said she was fortunate to only suffer minimal symptoms. “… though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

The first lady said she hopes to resume her duties as soon as she can.

