LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The first death from COVID-19 was reported in Lake County on Friday.

Lake County General Health District shared the announcement on its website. However, no other information concerning that individual was made available.

To date, there are 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lake County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 1,137 confirmed cases statewide, 107 ICU admissions, 276 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths.