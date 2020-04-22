First COVID-19 case of youth in Ohio juvenile detention system

(WJW/AP) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced the first positive case of COVID-19 among the juvenile corrections population.

This afternoon, our director @OhioDYS director notified me that they now have their first positive case of #COVID19 among the juvenile corrections population. The youth started showing symptoms on Monday evening and was immediately isolated. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 22, 2020

The Governor said the youth started showing symptoms on Monday evening and was completely isolated.

“The living units do not intermingle, but all of the youth in this individual’s unit are being monitored for symptoms. Contact-tracing with the Ohio Department of Health and the Cuyahoga County Health Department has also already started,” DeWine said.

In the meantime, state inmates continue to account for more than one in four positive tests statewide thanks to facility-wide testing at three prisons. More than 2,000 inmates at Marion Correctional Institution out of about 2,500 have tested positive to date, while more than 1,500 of about 2,000 have tested positive at Pickaway Correctional Institution. One Marion guard has died, along with 12 inmates, including eight at Pickaway.

Inmates complain they aren’t being told their test results and have limited masks and supplies of soap. Prison guards, who are also seeing high infection rates, say they’re being forced to return to work quickly after recovery and are working 16-hour shifts because of the short staffing.

In Cleveland, a federal judge ordered officials at a federal prison in Elkton in eastern Ohio to immediately evaluate what medically vulnerable inmates could be transferred out. Fifty-two inmates and 48 staff members have tested positive, and six inmates have died.