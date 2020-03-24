First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The Wayne County Health Department on Tuesday announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the person is in their mid- 40s and is not in the hospital.

The health department noted most people with COVID-19 will experience mild or moderate symptoms. "Testing is not necessary and self-care is recommended," the Wayne County Health Department wrote.

**More information, here**

The Ohio Department of Health released its latest coronavirus totals Tuesday afternoon: 564 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 145 people in the hospital.

**More from Governor DeWine's press conference in the video, above**