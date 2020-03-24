First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kent

KENT (WJW)- The city of Kent Health Department has announced the first case of COVID-19 in Kent.

The 69-year-old man, who is said to fit in the high-risk category, is currently hospitalized. Health offiicals are working to notify people who may have been contact with him.

The Health Department noted in a release, he was not related to the Kent firefighter who was diagnosed with the virus and has since recovered.

The Kent Health Department reminds residents symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. According to the CDC, COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those at high risk for illness of COVID-19 are those over 60 with chronic illness or a weakened immune system.

To help prevent the virus from spreading doctors advise you do the following:

• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and cough or sneeze into a tissue or your sleeve when possible.

• Wash your hand with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; use a hand sanitizer when soap or water is not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are ill except to visit your healthcare provider.

• Clean and disinfect all high-touch items and surfaces every day.