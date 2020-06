COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Another prison employee in the state of Ohio has died of coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Terry Loomis, 62, of Conneaut, worked as a corrections officer at Lake Erie Correctional Institute for 18 years. He was hospitalized with the virus starting May 24.

Lake Erie Correctional Institute in Ashtabula County is a privately-operated prison.

Loomis is the fifth coronavirus-related death among Ohio prison employees.