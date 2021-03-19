FEMA to help people book vaccine appointments at Cuyahoga County library branches

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – People with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available Friday, March 19, at Cuyahoga County library branches to help residents register for appointments at the Wolstein Center.

Help will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Brooklyn, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Parma, South Euclid-Lyndhurst, and Warrensville Heights branches.

Branches also have RTA bus passes available for people who need transportation to a vaccination site.