FedEx driver sanitizes package delivered to home of girl with autoimmune disorder

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WJW) — A FedEx driver went the extra mile to protect an 11-year-old girl with an autoimmune disorder.

According to WPTV, Carrie Blasi has type 1 diabetes.

Her family posted a sign outside the entrance of their Florida home alerting others that someone in the house suffers from an autoimmune disorder.

When the FedEx driver saw the sign, he returned to his truck, grabbed sanitizer wipes and cleaned the entire package.

Before leaving the driver left a note that read “I sanitized you(r) box once I’ve seen the note on your door.”

Carrie tweeted photos of the package, which contained medical supplies for her condition, and expressed her gratitude for the driver’s kindness.

We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11 year old daughter is a Type 1 Diabetic

Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box “I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door” – and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box.

Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/Oqeu91vDZt — Carrie blasi (@Cure4emma) April 6, 2020

The Blasi family told WPTV that the driver’s actions reminded them that people are still caring about others.

“It gives me hope for the future and we will be OK. This is such bad thing right now. We have people out there that care,” Carrie reportedly said. “That single act made me forget about everything we have been going through since the first of March.”