Federal pandemic assistance program offered to Ohioans who don’t qualify for state unemployment

OHIO (WJW) — Laid-off Ohioans who were ineligible for statewide unemployment assistance during the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a new federal program.

Called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the program works to get benefits to people who are self-employed or file 1099 tax forms. While there is no minimum income requirement for PUA, applicants will have to prove how their job loss and/or life was directly affected by COVID-19.

Compensation is similar to regular state unemployment and is retroactive from the date of the job loss. Applicants will still be eligible for the extra $600 a week, offered through the federal CARES Act, until July 25 (although that check will come separately).

Those who do qualify are able to receive the benefits for up to 39 weeks.

Since mid-March, more than 33.5 million people have filed for unemployment, the Department of Labor reported last week. More than 20 million American jobs were lost in April alone (as seen in the video above).

Those who are interested in PUA can sign up at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

More information can be found here or by calling Ohio’s PUA Call Center at 833-604-0774.