Fearful and hopeful: Local health experts wait to see if COVID-19 surge follows holidays

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The holidays are over, the new year has arrived and now health experts are nervously waiting to see if a spike in COVID-19 cases will follow.

They had urged people not to attend gatherings outside of their immediate families, but it is unclear whether people heeded the warnings.

“It’s too soon, but we’re fearful,” said Donna Skoda, Summit County Public Health commissioner.

Skoda said health care professionals can only wait and see. They said they hope Ohioans followed advice about not traveling or attending large gatherings during the holiday season.

“Christmas was probably one event, but then we had New Year’s, so New Year’s is way too early. So we won’t have the New Year’s surge for about until Jan. 8, 9 or 10,” Skoda said.

“Five-thousand, 6,000, 7,000 new cases in Ohio is a lot. Our positivity rates are still triple what they were in the summertime and the number of hospitalized patients is still triple what it was in the summertime, and that’s not a good number,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, chief operating officer of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Strosaker said the number of coronavirus cases and patients they are treating has stabilized since early to mid-December. But she said the numbers have not fallen enough to comfortably handle a post-holiday case surge.

“We would typically see a rise in cases, you know, seven to 10 days after the holiday and then a rise in hospitalizations, seven to 10 days after that, so we have not seen the rise in hospitalizations yet,” Strosaker said.

“We’re hopeful that if there is a spike and individuals end up being hospitalized, that there will be capacity to take care of them,” Skoda said.

Health professionals said they hope Ohioans heeded the holiday precautions, but the case count in the upcoming days will determine whether they actually did.

“We’ve had people tell us when we’ve called and interviewed them, they’ve told us, ‘No, we weren’t with anyone, we didn’t do a party, we just picked it up somewhere.’ But for the most part, there’s really no way to know,” Skoda said.

Health experts said it is especially important this time of year to have hospital beds available. They said hospitalizations usually increase during the winter months due to flu, colds and other non-COVID-related ailments.

