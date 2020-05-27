FDA once again relaxes food regulations during COVID-19 pandemic

(WJW) — The U.S. Food and Drug Association is getting a little more lenient with its food labeling guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the fifth time since March, the FDA announced its adding even more flexibility on labeling requirements for food manufacturers and those who operate vending machines. However, these new guidelines are considered temporary.

As COVID-19 has put a damper on some parts of the worldwide food supply chain, cutting availability, the FDA is attempting to be more lenient on food substitutions.

This means that, as of now, food manufacturers can substitute some items within their products without having to print new labels. Vending machines, too, will not have to update certain labeling or calorie counts.

Secondary ingredients are allowed to be swapped out in foods as long as the change “does not cause any adverse health effect (including food allergens, gluten, sulfites or other ingredients known to cause sensitivities in some people, for example, glutamates).”

However, some advocacy groups are saying that the new guidelines could still pose a challenge for people with severe allergies.

Read the whole policy right here.