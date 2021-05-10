FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15

**Related video above: Pfizer has been working to lower the age of those eligible to get their shot.**

(WJW) — Children 12 to 15 years old can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday.

Prior to the announcement, only those 16 and up have been allowed to get vaccinated in the country.

Today, FDA expanded the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 to include adolescents 12-15 years of age. FDA amended the EUA issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older. https://t.co/3ROLW8WXwL pic.twitter.com/d9zwg7BS4q — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 10, 2021

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

At this time, all vaccines have been approved by the FDA for emergency use.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in kids between 11 to 17 since the beginning of the pandemic.