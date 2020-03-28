FDA authorizes coronavirus test that can give results in as little as five minutes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW/CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration authorized a new test for coronavirus on Friday that can provide positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

The makers of the test shared the announcement in a press release on Friday.

“Through the incredible work of teams across Abbott, we expect to deliver 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day to healthcare professionals on the front lines, where testing capabilities are needed most,” said Chris Scoggins, senior vice president, Rapid Diagnostics, Abbott. “Portable molecular testing expands the country’s capacity to get people answers faster.”

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 101,242 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 1,588 people have died, including 519 in New York, 175 in Washington state and 119 in Louisiana.