FDA approves Steris technology for N95 mask sterilization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Steris received FDA approval on a mask sterilization system Friday morning.

The Mentor-based company's V-Pro machines, which uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide, sterilizes N95 masks for reuse on a small scale.

"It's another example of the Ohio innovators out there, the businesses that are stepping up and solving problems,"

The Steris technology can sterilize 10 masks in 28 minutes. There are 100 machines in Ohio, and they can fit at a business or health care facility, Husted said.

The FDA approved Columbus-based Battelle's large-scale sterilization tech, which can handle 80,000 masks a day, two weeks ago.