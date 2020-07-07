FBI warns of coronavirus antibody testing fraud

Editor’s Note: The video above is about whether people lose their immunity to coronavirus after recovering.

(WJW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says scammers are marketing fraudulent and unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests.

The FBI says the criminals are trying to get personal information with it, like dates of birth and social security numbers.

While there are legitimate antibody tests, here’s what you need to look out for, according to the FBI:

Claims of FDA approval for antibody testing that cannot be verified

Advertisements for antibody testing through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Marketers offering “free” COVID-19 antibody tests or providing incentives for undergoing testing

Individuals contacting you in person, phone, or email to tell you the government or government officials require you to take a COVID-19 antibody test

Practitioners offering to perform antibody tests for cash

You can check the FDA’s website for an up-to-date list of approved antibody tests and companies.

