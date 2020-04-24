FBI raids Michigan medical facility over allegations of fake coronavirus treatments

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJW) — The FBI raided a medical office in Michigan Thursday evening over their offerings of a “questionable” coronavirus treatment.

According to WXYZ, officials at Allure Medical in Shelby Township recently promoted that they are treating COVID-10 patients who were not hospitalized using intravenous vitamin c therapy.

Allure’s founder claimed the therapy had “great results” and was being used in several hospitals across the country.

Thursday, the FBI, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, entered the facility in full-protective gear to collect documents and other evidence against the medical office.

“The investigation includes allegations that the clinic provided fraudulent treatments for COVID-19 and that the clinic did not observe proper protocols to protect patients and staff from the virus,” Mara Schneider, FBI Detroit, told the news outlet.

This was the first raid of its kind in Michigan over a purported coronavirus treatment.

The FBI says their investigation is ongoing. No one was been taken into custody.