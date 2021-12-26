Fauci says it’s ‘too premature to be talking about a fourth dose’ just yet

**Fauci says omicron is the ‘most transmissible’ COVID virus in the video above.**

(WJW/AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease doctor spoke with various outlets in the past week in an attempt to answer more questions regarding the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci talked with Michael Wallace and Steve Scott on WCBS Newsradio 880, explaining that as many are getting their third COVID-19 vaccine (or booster shots) across the country, he’s unsure when a fourth shot may be necessary — even if countries like Israel are rolling them out for some of its population.

“I think it’s too premature to be talking about a fourth dose,” Fauci said during the interview. “One of the things that we’re going to be following very carefully is what the durability of the protection is following the third dose of an mRNA vaccine. If the protection is much more durable than the two-dose, non-boosted group, then we may go a significant period of time without requiring a fourth dose.”

Also on Wednesday during a press briefing, Fauci told people to stay away from large gatherings (defined as anything between 30 and 50 people) during the holidays.

“Those are the kind of functions — in the context of COVID, and particularly in the context of omicron — that you do not want to go to,” Fauci said.

Sunday, Fauci acknowledged that he was frustrated with the limited supply of COVID-19 tests.

Demand for tests has risen amid the omicron surge. “We’ve obviously got to do better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he was pleased with evidence that omicron causes less severe illness for most people. But he warned against complacency because the rapid spread of the disease could “override a real diminution in severity,” because so many more people could get infected.