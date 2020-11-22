Fat Head’s Brewery temporarily closing Beer Hall after employee tests positive for COVID-19

*Watch our report above on how local restaurants are dealing with the new curfew.*

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Fat Head’s Brewery announced on Facebook Sunday that it is temporarily closing the Beer Hall in Middleburg Heights.

They said that a staff member, who is not in direct contact with guests, tested positive for COVID-19. The building was shutdown out of precaution.

“Once we hear from the Health Department, we will know our next steps in reopening, and we’ll share with you right here on social media.”

Customers were understanding of the decision and offered their support.

