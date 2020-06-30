Fat Head’s Brewery employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Fat Head’s Brewery employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the restaurant confirmed.

According to management, the employee, and all those employees who were in contact with the individual, were put on two-week paid leave and told to self quarantine.

The employee was confirmed to have the virus on Friday, June 26, after calling in sick the previous day. As a precaution, the brewery shut down that Thursday, deep cleaning the facility and reporting the incident to the health department.

After being given the all-clear from the health department on Friday, the restaurant resumed business.

Fat Head’s is far from the only Cleveland-area restaurant (or business that works with the public) to have an employee test positive for coronavirus.

Cases of the illness continue to rise not only in Ohio, but all around the country, causing some states to close up their restaurants and bars once more.

