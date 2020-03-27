Family surprises grandma under quarantine for her birthday

GENERATIONS SENIOR LIVING OF BEREA

BEREA (WJW)- A sweet birthday surprise for a grandma who is under quarantine.

Audrey is a resident at Generations Senior Living Center in Berea. When her family realized they couldn’t be with her in person for her big day, they had to get creative.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the senior living center is under quarantine, which forbids visitors.

Audrey’s family decided to surprise her and showed outside her window. They sang over the phone and sent in treats and decorations.

Happy Birthday, Audrey from us at FOX 8.